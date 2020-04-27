The NBA released a list of guidelines on Monday for the reopening of team facilities amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Facilities can open no earlier than May 8, provided that there is no stay-at-home order in place by local government.

No more than four players can be in a facility at a time and no coaches or assistant coaches can be present. All group activity remains prohibited, so no scrimmages or practices are permitted. Players remain forbidden to use non-team facilities such as gyms or health clubs.

All player participation will remain voluntary.

For teams in cities where stay-at-home orders are still in place, the league is working on "alternative arrangements."

In a memo to teams sent earlier on Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the league said that it is impossible to regularly test all players and staff at this time for the virus.

Charania also notes that when facilities open, players must be wearing facemasks at all times outside of physical activities, any staff members must wear gloves and physical distancing of at least 12 feet is in effect.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11.