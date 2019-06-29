NEW YORK — The NBA set the salary cap for the 2019-20 season at $109.14 million, a raise of just over $7 million from last season.

The tax level will be $132,627,000 and the minimum salary, which is 90 per cent of the cap, is $98,226,000. All of those figures are virtually identical to what the league has been projecting for some time.

All the new figures take effect Monday. Teams may begin negotiating with free agents on Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern, and then the league's annual moratorium begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 1 and continues through noon on July 6. When the moratorium ends, new deals can be signed.

The mid-level exception figures for 2019-20 are $9,258,000 for non-taxpayer teams, $5,718,000 for tax-paying teams and $4,767,000 for teams with salary-cap room.