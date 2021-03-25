Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline blog. Keep up with all the news as it comes in before the 3pm deadline.

10:05am - McGee headed to the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to acquire centre JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a deal to send JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

McGee, 33, is a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds this season.

9:07am - Lowry's last dance?

The morning after what could have been his final game as a Toronto Raptor, Kyle Lowry remains the biggest trade piece available at this year's trade deadline. According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Lowry spoke like a player who knew he played his final game for the franchise.

A week or 2 ago he expected not to be traded... and I can't even count the number of times that he and the Raps have nearly split over the last 8.5 years. Something has always kept them together. Maybe it will again today. Should be interesting. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 25, 2021



“I’m going to be honest, usually I bulls--- y'all, but it was kinda weird tonight not knowing what the next step would be, understanding there are things that could possibly be done on the front of me and the other guys on our team and the organization,” Lowry said following Wednesday’s 135-111 win over the Denver Nuggets.

“So, it's kinda weird, I'm gonna be honest with you, but it was great to get a win, it felt good to be out there and, of course, it would've been crazier if it was in Toronto. But it was different tonight, for sure. I mean, who knows what's going to happen? No one knows what's going to happen but it was definitely, for sure, different.”

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat are seriously engaged in trade talks with the Raptors.

The Lakers, Sixers and Heat are seriously engaged in talks with the Raptors regarding Kyle Lowry.



Sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/eLyyTMTnZq — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 25, 2021

7:43pm, March 24 - Drummond headed to the Big Apple?

The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious destination for Cleveland Cavaliers centre Andre Drummond, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Sources: The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious potential destination for Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 24, 2021

Drummond, 27, has not played since Feb. 12 as the Cavaliers continue to search for a trade partner for the former ninth overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft. Drummond is in the final year of his contract, which carries a cap hit of $28 million.