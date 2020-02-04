Red-hot Raps aren't focusing on trade deadline moves: 'I really believe in this group'

With the trade deadline just two days away, TSN.ca keeps track of the latest rumours from around the NBA up until Thursday's 3:00 p.m. ET cutoff.

Bombshell scenario

The Minnesota Timberwolves are orchestrating multi-team trade talks between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets with the hopes of eventually landing point guard D'Angelo Russell in a quasi four-team trade according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Minnesota orchestrating three-team trade talks with Houston and Atlanta -- with hopes of ultimately turning discussions into a four-way deal that brings Golden State G D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves.

Wojnarowski adds forward Robert Covington could land in Houston and center Clint Capela in Atlanta, with the T-Wolves receiving potentially two first-round picks and an expiring contract. Those assets could then be used to flip to Golden State in a deal involving Russell, who has been connected to Minnesota in rumours recently.

South Beach bound?

Sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania that the Miami Heat have emerged as a suitor for forward Andre Iguodala, who is currently sitting out as he awaits a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Outside of discussions, no deal has been consummated yet and there is still lots of work to do, Charania adds.

"There are several factors here to monitor. One, will the sides agree on the potential players and picks involved? Two, will another team also get engaged here with Memphis between now and Thursday's deadline. And three, will Andre Iguodala's appetite be ready for a team like Miami or somewhere else? You know, he's made clear to some people close to him that he could be prepared to sit out the season if he's not traded to a destination potentially closer to home on the west coast," Charania said Tuesday via Stadium.

"Sources tell me that the Heat have emerged as a suitor for Andre Iguodala."



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Miami-Memphis talks for Iguodala.

Canadian Dillon Brooks said Monday he "can't wait" for the team to trade Iguodala so they can show him "what really Memphis is about."

Suns eyeing Kennard?

The Phoenix Suns are in trade discussions with the Detroit Pistons to acquire shooting guard Luke Kennard according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds Detroit's intrigue with the deal stems from the possibility of being able to acquire a first-round pick from the Suns for as early as 2020.

Talks have gained traction and there is no agreement in place. Kennard has missed the last 22 games with a knee injury but is expected to return this season, Wojnarowski adds.

Kennard is averaging 15.8 points per game this season.

Hornets looking to upgrade?

The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets have had talks about forward Julius Randle according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Conor.

The Knicks and Hornets have had trade talks involving Julius Randle, per league sources.

O'Connor's report comes on the heels of the New York Post's Marc Berman writing the Knicks have had internal discussions about gauging Randle's trade value.

Berman notes a potential trade of Randle, who was signed to a three-year, $62 million deal in July, could be tied to their desire to re-sign Marcus Morris in the summer. Morris, who is having a career season, has also been mentioned in trade rumours according to multiple reports.

Randle is averaging 18.9 points per game so far this season on 44.9 per cent shooting.