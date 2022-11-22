League-wide scoring is coming back down to earth, but even with that happening, the NBA is on pace to have the most 30-plus point scorers ever.



Over the last 10 years, there were seven NBA seasons with one or less.



The bubble season had three 30-point scorers.



This year, the NBA has seven players on pace to score above 30 points per game.



On the same date last season, Kevin Durant was the leading point scorer at 28.5 ppg.



The NBA is often described as a superstar league, and this season rings true more than others.



Free-throw rates are up across the board. ‘Take fouls’ are now officially a factor this season.



Who ends up shooting those? The closers on each respective team.



Superstars are performing above expectations relative to their peers, and the betting lines are quickly reflecting that.



LEAGUE WIDE NOTES



Capitalizing On Injuries



The more data oddsmakers accumulate, the more accurate their lines will be throughout the season.



Similar to the NFL, the opening weeks of the NBA season are full of opportunity as the betting community sorts out how players will perform on new teams or how rookies will transition.



With the World Cup happening right now, it’s another fitting example of volatility. Handicapping squads that consistently play each other every year is easier than handicapping two national teams matching up for only the first or second time ever.



Right now in the NBA, injury reports are peppered with key players in and out of the lineup. That uncertainty is potentially exploitable if you have a good read on rotation minutes and usage rates.



Using O.G. Anunoby as an example, his point prop sat at 14.5 against Dallas when Pascal Siakam went down. That number got up to 18.5 within two games.



But now? It’s jumped to 22.5.



While other players have also been absent, it’s a good example of how the prop lines take time to move.



Keep an eye on the injury reports and stay ahead on information plays.



The play: Anticipate overs for replacement players when superstars remain out



PLAYER PROPS



Donovan Mitchell



The Cavs have gone from a bottom-third offence last season to the sixth-best in the NBA this year, and ‘Spida’ Mitchell deserves the bulk of the credit.



He’s given Cleveland an explosive perimeter threat to compliment the playmaking chops of Darius Garland. The combination of his three-point prowess and driving ability is creating better shots for everyone.



Two critical things have elevated for Mitchell this season.



1. He’s averaging a career-high 38.2 mpg which is four more than any previous season with Utah.

2. His shooting efficiency has jumped by over 10 per cent. His effective field-goal percentage sits at 58.9, the 90th percentile in the NBA, as per Cleaning The Glass.



On opening night, oddsmakers had his point prop set at 23.5. It peaked at 28.5 during Garland’s absence.



It has floated around 25.5 and 26.5 over the past week and continues to be a spot worth betting.



Garland has only missed one game in November, and Mitchell has averaged 28.2 ppg over that span.



The play: Mitchell over point and three-point props



Kawhi Leonard



On the opposite end of the spectrum, here’s a star who’s clearly not fit to play heavy minutes and also shooting the worst of his career.



Leonard’s return was expected to elevate the Clippers into Larry O’Brien territory after missing roughly a year and half due to injury.



18 games into LA’s season, he’s suited up five times and failed to play more than 25 minutes in a single game.



I remain optimistic that he’ll be an impactful player come April, but for the time being, Leonard is worth fading until he proves bettors wrong.



On opening night, his line was set at 17.5 points. He averaged 21 minutes over the first two games he played, scoring 14 and 11 points before sitting out the next 12.



Last week in his return, oddsmakers set his line at 15.5 points. He averaged 8.3 ppg in the three games since.



His effective field-goal percentage sits at 44.4 per cent which is in the bottom eighth percentile in the association.



The shooting rust, combined with his low minutes, makes him unplayable in fantasy and betting.



The play: Leonard under point props



Anthony Davis



AD came into this season with a ton of question marks regarding his health and shooting woes.



He finished the previous season with career-lows in three-point and free-throw percentages.



So far, between him and LeBron James, he’s been the healthy one missing just one game, while LBJ has sat out five of the last six.



With James resting, Davis has erupted well beyond all of his player props.



He’s averaged 31.6 ppg and 14.0 rpg, hitting the over in 4-of-5 games for both points and rebounds.



James is currently listed as out for their game versus Phoenix.



All the usage is diverting to AD and his overs are worth considering while The King stays sidelined.



The play: Davis over point and rebound props



FUTURES



Most Valuable Player Not A Clear Two-Horse Race



Like Patrick Mahomes taking over the lead spot over Josh Allen for NFL MVP, don’t get married to the early leaders for any of these awards.



Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are still neck and neck for the lead but given their recent slumps, the door remains open.



The Celtics missed their chance to extend their win streak to 10 but Jayson Tatum continues to impress averaging a career-high 30.2 ppg.



Joel Embiid owns the best single-game performance of the season scoring 59 points to go along with 11 rebounds and seven blocks.



There’s still 80 per cent of the NBA season to go.

Top Defences Lead To DPOYs



If you weren’t sure how much defensive rating factored into DPOY, look no further than the top of FanDuel’s list for the award.



Antetokounmpo is still the favourite at +300 but his teammate, Brook Lopez, has vaulted into second at +600.



Milwaukee has owned the NBA’s top defence for essentially the entire season.



Cleveland has impressively improved into a Top-3 defence, so it’s understandable why Evan Mobley is listed third at +950.



If the Clippers had a more clear-cut defensive leader, they’d have a name in the hat with the league’s second-best defence.



When Will Paolo Banchero Return?



With each passing game, the memory of Banchero’s dominant season fades further and further away.



His left ankle sprain has kept him out of the lineup for seven straight games as his odds have slipped down from -700 to -450 for Rookie of the Year.



Bennedict Mathurin continues to impress and rightfully sits second at +370.



But Jaden Ivey is the name worth monitoring. He got as high as +5500 before dropping down to his current price of +2400.



Detroit’s primary superstar, Cade Cunningham, is potentially facing a prolonged absence with a stress fracture keeping him out indefinitely.



This is a great opportunity for Ivey to take a lead role in their backcourt and display his explosive playmaking that made him a star at Purdue.



In the off-chance Cunningham’s injury keeps him out for the season, Ivey could make a serious darkhorse run for ROTY.