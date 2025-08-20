LAS VEGAS -- — A’ja Wilson had 32 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks to help the Las Vegas Aces win their eighth straight game, 74-72 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Wilson, who entered averaging 28.4 points and 14.4 rebounds in her last five games, secured her 116th career double-double — and 33rd with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. It was Wilson's third straight 30-point game and third career game with 30-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and five-plus blocks — the most in WNBA history, surpassing Brittney Griner and Candace Parker.

Jackie Young added 16 points and Chelsea Gray had eight points, seven rebounds and 11 assists for Las Vegas (22-14). Wilson, who was 12 of 24 from the field, became the youngest and fastest player in WNBA history to reach 2,000 career made field goals.

Rhyne Howard had 19 points and six assists for led Atlanta (22-13), which had won seven of its last eight games. Allisha Gray and Griner each added 16 points.

Atlanta scored the final five points of the third quarter and the opening six of the fourth for a 67-57 lead. But the Aces scored the next 13 points to take a 70-67 lead on Jewell Loyd’s 3-pointer.

The Dream went nearly six minutes without scoring in the fourth.

Howard sank a contested 3-pointer with 1:37 left to tie it at 72-all before Wilson answered with a jumper at the other end.

The Dream made a defensive stop and called a timeout with 15.9 seconds left, but Howard missed a floater in the lane and the Aces secured the rebound.

