CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored 24 points, Jalen Duren added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons defeated the Charlotte Hornets 111-99 on Friday night for their first win of the season.

Jaden Ivey had 18 points and Isaiah Stewart had 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Pistons, whose bench outscored the Hornets 58-19.

Cade Cunningham, who had 30 points in the season opener against Miami, was held to 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting before fouling out.

There were 52 fouls called in what was a physical game. Detroit was 21 for 25 from the free throw line, while Charlotte went 26 for 34.

LaMelo Ball had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Hornets, who shot just 37.5% from the field. Terry Rozier scored 20 points and Gordon Hayward added 19 for Charlotte.

The Hornets got another encouraging performance from No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, who finished with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting and six rebounds. That comes after Miller scored 13 points and played a key role in Charlotte's win over Atlanta on Wednesday night.

The Pistons used a scrappy, physical defense to go on an early 13-0 run and build a 54-47 halftime lead, holding the Hornets to 34.8% shooting from the floor. Detroit turned 18 Charlotte turnovers into 25 points.

The Hornets trailed by eight entering the fourth quarter, but cut the lead to three with 6:15 remaining behind eight straight points from Rozier.

But Stewart knocked down a 3-pointer after a Pistons offensive rebound and kickout, and the Hornets never got as close again.

Cunningham all but put the game away when he drove the baseline and slipped a pass into the middle of the lane to Ausar Thompson for a dunk, giving the Pistons a 106-93 lead with 2:08 left.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Hornets: Close out three-game homestand on Monday night versus Brooklyn.

