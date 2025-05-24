COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- — Alisha Gray scored 27 points and Brionna Jones recorded a double-double and the Atlanta Dream took control just before halftime and went on to beat the Dallas Wings 83-75 on Saturday.

Brittney Griner scored 15 points, Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Rhyne Howard distrbuted 10 assists for Atlanta (2-2). The Dream distributed 23 assists on 29-made baskets as they shot 42.6% (68 attempts).

NaLyssa Smith scored 13 points, reserve Maddy Siegrist scored 12, Paige Bueckers 11 and reserves Tyasha Harris and Teaira McCowan 10 apiece for Dallas (0-4).

The Wings starters shot just 13 for 47 (27.6%). Dallas overall shot 30 for 82 (36.6%).

Siegrist gave Dallas its last lead at 26-24 with 4:31 left before halftime. Griner tied it 13 seconds later with a layup, Gray made two foul shots and that started a 13-4 Atlanta run to close the half with a 37-30 lead.

Jones' layup early in the third quarter gave Atlanta its first double-digit advantage, 45-35. The Dream continued to extend their margin and led 68-50 entering the fourth.

Dallas went on a 15-2 run to close within 70-56 with 5:06 left but never got closer.

