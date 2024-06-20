CHICAGO -- — Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey scored 19 points each, Angel Reese recorded her seventh consecutive double-double to set a WNBA rookie record and the Chicago Sky eased by the Dallas Wings 83-72 on Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Reese finished with 16 points and a season-high 18 rebounds to pass Tina Charles and Cindy Brown for the most consecutive games with a double-double by a WNBA rookie. The overall record is 12 in a row, set by Candace Parker during the 2009-10 seasons.

Chicago closed the first half on a 16-4 run to build a 42-25 lead. Carter made all seven of her shots in the first half to finish with 15 points, while the Wings were just 10 of 36 from the field (28%), including 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Reese’s steal and fast-break layup extended Chicago’s lead to 55-35 in the third quarter. The Wings didn't reach the 40-point mark until there was 9:38 left in the fourth.

Dallas came back in fourth quarter when Arike Ogunbowale made a 3-pointer on three straight possessions to get within 69-59. Jacy Sheldon, in her first start of the season, added a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 79-70 with 44.1 seconds left, but Chicago made four straight free throws to seal the win.

Rookie Kamilla Cardoso, coming off her first career double-double, finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for Chicago (5-9).

Ogunbowale scored 17 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas (3-11). Natasha Howard, who played for the first time since the May 15 season opener because of a broken foot, added 13 points. The Wings were without Maddy Siegrist (broken finger) and Kalani Brown (illness).

Dallas was scoreless in the opening four minutes of the game after missing five straight shots. The Wings shot just 24% in the first quarter, with Ogunbowale attempting eight of their 21 shots.

------