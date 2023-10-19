CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 19 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a perfect preseason by beating the Chicago Bulls 114-105 on Thursday night.

Edwards shot 8 of 13 to help the Wolves finish 5-0. Naz Reid scored 14 points and Rudy Gobert added 10 points and six rebounds.

Minnesota had six players score in double figures and 15 players enter the scoring column.

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls, while DeMar DeRozan scored 11 points. Zach LaVine missed the game due to illness and Andre Drummond was absent due to personal reasons.

PISTONS 118, THUNDER 116

Ausar Thompson scored 18 points, Cade Cunningham had 14 and visiting Detroit beat Oklahoma City to end the Thunder's preseason in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jalen Williams scored 20 points for Oklahoma City, while Josh Giddey had 14 points and seven assists.

CELTICS 127, HORNETS 99

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, shooting 8 of 12, and Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes as Boston beat host Charlotte.

Sixteen players scored for the Celtics.

LaMelo Ball scored 16 points and Terry Rozier scored 14 for Charlotte.

