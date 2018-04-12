Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

The coach Jack Armstrong returns with his playoff predictions for all the first round matchups in the NBA.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Houston beats Minnesota in five games: Way too much firepower for the explosive Rockets as head coach Tom Thibodeau's crew won't be able to keep up.

Golden State beats San Antonio in six games: Gregg Popovich’s team will scratch and claw and find ways to compete, but the Warriors have too many weapons and will turn up the defensive heat when needed.

Portland beats New Orleans in seven games: I absolutely love Anthony Davis. He's a marvelous player and has had a sensational year. This promises to be a fun series but Portland has the better guard play with Damien Lillard and C.J. McCollum, along with a more together and established rotation.

Oklahoma City beats Utah in seven games: Another riveting series involving Oklahoma City’s Big 3 against the young and up and coming Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is a beast and will be the Rookie of Year runner-up, but I think the playoff and veteran experience of the Thunder will benefit them.



EASTERN CONFERENCE

Toronto beats Washington in six games: The Raptors have better depth and better ingrained winning habits – a team wins 59 games for a reason. Guards John Wall and Bradley Beal are an explosive and entertaining back court along with a squad that can score, but I think the Raps will wear them down. It won't be easy, but I feel confident their younger players will improve, mature and grow as the series moves on and play effectively.

Milwaukee beats Boston in seven games: The Milwaukee Bucks looked like a team who knew exactly who they wanted to play and they got themselves a banged-up opponent. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the top player in the series and it's time for the Greek Freak to elevate his level of play. The Bucks’ length and athleticism will give fits to a team that struggles to score. This series has the feel of an ugly, hard-fought matchup.

Philadelphia beats Miami in six games: The hottest team in the league with a crazy and rabid fan base is in for a treat this spring. The additions of Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova on the buyout market were brilliant. Suddenly the 76ers have depth, three-point shooting depth, can guard people and total belief. I love how hard the Heat play and I firmly believe they can win two games in the series but not four. The Process is now a movement.

Cleveland beats Indiana in six games: The Indiana Pacers have had a magnificent year and have had success this season vs. Cleveland (3-1), but this is winning time and LeBron James will not let his team lose four times to this squad. The Pacers are sound on both sides of the ball and will be able to score against the Cavs. However, there is just too much veteran polish and experience to overcome.