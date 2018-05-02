Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

Jack Armstrong returns with his thoughts on the Raptors' Game 1 against the Cavaliers, Steph Curry's strong return for the Golden State Warriors, how Terry Rozier has developed for the Boston Celtics with Kyrie Irving injured and more.

1. RAPTORS MUST RESPOND: There isn’t anything I can say now that I didn’t say on TV last night or that you haven’t already read in numerous articles since the end of their heartbreaking Game 1 overtime loss. Bottom line, the Raptors let it slip away. Tomorrow is a must-win game and Toronto must steal a game in Cleveland on Saturday and/or Monday. I said it going in and I’ll say it again: The Raptors’ offence has to be very good or elite to win this series and it wasn’t on Monday night. Toronto was sloppy with turnovers, had poor flow and execution, and was indecisive when shooting. Turnovers killed them leading to easy Cleveland scores and the Raptors played timid down the stretch. Toronto has to be a lot tougher and their defence must be more organized on the communication front. The Raptors suffered too many breakdowns on screens, handoffs and switches, which led to over-help and easy Cavs shots. Can it be corrected? Yes, but lots of focus and improved play is required. I picked the Raptors in seven games to win this series and I still believe they can do it. Obviously they absolutely need to be 2-2 after Game 4. It is totally on the Raptors to win at home in Game 2 and finally get over the hump at least once in Cleveland. They’re good enough to do it, but they have to believe they are.

2. TRISTAN THOMPSON (Cavaliers): Thompson had an outstanding two-way performance in Game 1, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds – nine of those offensive rebounds. Thompson changed the game with his energy, toughness, rebounding and ability to switch out on small forwards and guard multiple positions. After the last two games, I’d imagine he’s further up on coach Ty Lue’s depth chart.

3. SERGE IBAKA (Raptors): Not much I can say other than it’s plainly clear that he needs to play a lot better in every phase of the game. With lots of money invested in Ibaka, he needs to be more impactful. If he doesn’t, the Raptors need to find another guy in this series that can help right away because the team can’t spend valuable minutes on a guy who isn’t playing consistently at a high level.

4. STEPH CURRY (Warriors): Curry came off the bench last night and got 28 points, seven assists and was 5-10 from long range. They dust him off and he makes it look easy. Not bad for a sixth man!

5. TERRY ROZIER (Celtics): Where would they be in the wake of the Kyrie Irving injury without him? Instead of potentially being left with a huge void to fill, Rozier has been fabulous in relief of Irving. The rookie scored 29 points and added eight rebounds and six assists in Game 1 versus Philadelphia, dropping 7-9 on long range three-pointers. It is impressive how Rozier has really settled in and become an indispensable player. Rozier is a big-time defender and makes winning plays.