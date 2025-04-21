Landry Fields' time with the Atlanta Hawks is over.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the team fired its general manager on Monday.

The Hawks finished eighth in the Eastern Conference at 40-42, but failed to make the playoffs after losing to the Orlando Magic in the 7 vs. 8 Play-In Game, 120-95, and then falling to the Miami Heat, 123-114 in overtime, in the Play-In for the final spot.

Fields, 36, joined the organization in 2019 and was promoted to general manager in 2022.

Perhaps Fields' most significant trade of his tenure was the move of De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and three second-round picks this past February.

A native of Long Beach, CA, Fields appeared in 255 games as a player over five seasons from 2011 to 2015 with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.