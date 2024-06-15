Banham, Sun rout Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rachel Banham scored 16 points to lead five Connecticut players in double figures and the Sun cruised to an 85-67 victory over the Dallas Wings on Saturday.

Dijonai Carrington scored 14 points, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and Brionna Jones scored 12 for Connecticut (12-1). Tyasha Harris added 10 points.

The Sun jumped to a 10-0 lead and never trailed. The Wings went nearly 4 1/2 minutes without a field goal to close the third quarter as the Sun stretched their lead to 22 points going into the fourth.

Teaira McCowan had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Maddy Siegrist also scored 16 for the Wings (3-9). Arike Ogunbowale finished with 11 points on 2-of-15 shooting.

Dallas made 1 of 16 (6.3%) from 3-point range.

The Wings, who have been without injured forward Satou Sabally all season and Natasha Howard for all but the opening game, have lost seven games in a row.