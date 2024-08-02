VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Bruno Caboclo had 33 points and 17 rebounds as Brazil beat Japan 102-84 on Friday to stay in contention for the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament.

Vitor Benite added 19 points for Brazil, which finished third in Group B behind France and Germany.

The top two teams in each of the three groups automatically qualify for the quarterfinals. The final two spots in the next round go to the best third-place teams in group play.

Foul trouble limited Caboclo in Brazil's previous losses to France and Germany. He went scoreless against France and had just six points in 12 minutes of action against Germany before fouling out. He stayed on the court this time and made his presence felt.

“This is the biggest stage of basketball,” said the 28-year-old Caboclo, who played seven NBA seasons for Toronto, Sacramento, Memphis and Houston from 2014 to 2021. “The international team I think is bigger than NBA. The Olympics is the biggest in the world. Every athlete wants to be here at least one time. We were able to accomplish that. Hopefully we can go to the quarterfinals.”

Josh Hawkinson led Japan with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Yuki Kawamura finished with 21 points and 10 assists.

Japan played without top scorer Rui Hachimura. Japan’s basketball federation said before the game that Hachimura had left France after sustaining a left calf injury during its overtime loss to France.

Japan lost all three of its games in pool play and has been eliminated.

The United States (Group C) and Canada (Group A) began the day having already qualified for the knockout round.

It was a battle of the big men, with Caboclo and Hawkinson trading baskets throughout.

Caboclo scored 15 of Brazil’s first 31 points, helping it build a 16-point lead in the third quarter. But Japan rallied and got back within 77-73 entering the fourth.

Yudai Baba cut the deficit to 82-20 with just over seven minutes to play. Brazil closed the game on a 22-4 run.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games