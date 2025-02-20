Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 30-year-old veteran is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 46 games this season, his fifth season with the franchise and 10th in the NBA.

Portis has appeared in 651 career games with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks Bucks after being selected 22nd overall by the Bulls in the 2015 NBA Draft.