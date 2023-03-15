The Toronto Raptors, coming off a 125-110 home victory over the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets sit at 33-36 for the season and hold one of two play-in spots in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

A quick scan of their season results reveals how they got there: strong home-court performances mixed with dreadful play outside of Scotiabank Arena.

With just 13 games remaining on the schedule, the Raptors are 21-13 at home, better than four teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference.

Encouraging as that may be, they're also 12-23 on the road; better than just the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, who sit in the Eastern basement.

Teams ranked seventh through 10th in each conference qualify for the play-in tournament, where the ninth- and tenth-ranked teams play one game, hosted by the ninth seed. The winner of that game goes on the road to play the loser of one game between the seventh- and eighth-seeded teams, with the final playoff spot on the line.

In a one-game series, home-court advantage is paramount. Only one team in the entire league, the New York Knicks, have a better record on the road than at home.

While the Raptors need to defend against a group of teams on their tail (three teams are currently within two games of Toronto), the need to jump as many spots as possible to achieve home-court advantage is also present.

Seven of their final 13 games will be played at home, including a stretch of six of their next seven. Four of those teams hold playoff spots, and two (the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards) trail the Raptors by two games or fewer in the standings.

The Raptors have outscored opponents 113.7 - 110.7 at home, on average, while being outscored 113.5 -111.5 on the road. Their field goal percentage (46 per cent vs. 45.1 per cent), three-point shooting (34 per cent vs. 33.6 per cent) and rebounding (43.7 rebounds per game at home vs. 41.7) are all stronger at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto has won seven of their past eight home games. They have a collective record of 2-0 in previous matchups at home against the six teams they're scheduled to play at Scotiabank Arena over the next two weeks, and a 4-6 record on the road.

On the season, the Raptors are 11-16 against teams that hold playoff spots in the Eastern Conference; they're 6-8 at home against top competition compared to just 3-8 on the road.

In order to jump to the seventh seed, the Raptors need to pass the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, who they trail by one and three and a half games, respectively.

If the Raptors hope to advance beyond the play-in tournament, they need to have a strong homestand to earn some games at Scotiabank Arena come playoff time.