Caitlin Clark, the the top pick in this year's WNBA Draft who has breathed new life into the league after her record-setting college career, has still yet to check one box from her early list: a WNBA victory.

Clark and the Indiana Fever are off to an 0-3 start on the young season, and look to turn their fortunes against the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

The fanfare surrounding the 22-year-old guard has been as advertised: Nearly 44,000 fans across sellouts in three different cities have flocked to witness the NCAA Division I scoring leader take the floor for her initial professional basketball games.

Her first game on television was reportedly viewed by 2.1 million, making it the most-watched WNBA game since 2001.

The results have been mixed to this point. On the one hand, Clark has surpassed 50 points and 15 assists through her first three games, becoming only the fourth player to do so in league history. On the other hand though, her 21 turnovers through three games have set a new WNBA record.

"I know the outside world thinks I'm going to do some amazing things, but that might take some time," Clark said on Tuesday.

Former No. 1 draft pick and three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson echoed the need for patience regarding Clark after her second game.

"Clark will be the next GOAT, she really is going to be one of the greats of the game, there is no doubt about it ... But it's going to take time. Some of the best players in that league, it's taken time for them to really develop their game."

This is the second meeting between the Fever and Sun on the young season, as Connecticut crushed Indiana 92-71 in their season opener on Tuesday. Clark scored 20 points but had 10 turnovers in the loss.

Sun coach Stephanie White believes it will just take some time for Clark to adjust to life in the WNBA.

"Chill out. It's been two games. She's going to be fine," White said on Friday.

The Sun, meanwhile, are 2-0 on the season after losing in the second round of the playoffs a year ago. Connecticut has won nine straight against Indiana, dating back to the 2021 season.