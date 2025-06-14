INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 25 of her season-high 32 points in the first half and in her return after a five-game absence due to injury helped lead the Indiana Fever to a 102-88 win over the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Clark finished 11-for-20 shooting including tying her career-high with seven made 3-pointers in 14 attempts. With Clark’s presence opening the floor, the Fever (5-5) set a franchise record with 17-made 3s in 35 attempts (48.6%). Clark also distributed nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

It was Clark’s third career WNBA game in which she scored at least 30 points, grabbed at least five rebounds and distributed at least five assists.

Kelsey Mitchell added 22 points, Lexie Hull 14, Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and reserve Sydney Colson scored 10. It was the first time this season Indiana reached triple digits.

The Fever posted a 2-3 record with Clark out of the lineup with a strained quadricep.

Sabrina Ionescu scored a season-high 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting including 4 for 10 from 3. Breaana Stewart scored 24 points and Nyara Sabally scored 10 apiece for the Liberty (9-1) who lost lost for the first time this season.

The Liberty took a 17-6 lead before Clark took over in the last three minutes of the first quarter. She converted a three-point play with 3:06 left, then went ballistic from deep burying 3s from 33-feet, 27-feet and 31-feet in three consecutive possessions spanning 38 seconds to tie it at 24.

The Fever led 53-50 at halftime before New York started the third with a 9-0 run. Indiana countered with a 17-0 run and finished the quarter up 80-71. The Liberty drew within 85-82 with a pair of Ionescu foul shots with six minutes left but never got closer.

