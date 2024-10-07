WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark will play in the pro-am at Annika Sorenstam's LPGA Tour event next month in Tampa, it was announced Monday.

Clark will also participate in the Women's Leadership Summit at The ANNIKA on Nov. 13 at the Pelican Club, one day before teeing it up at Wednesday's pro-am prior to the tournament starting Thursday.

“I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting,” Clark said in a news release. “Gainbridge is a leader in supporting women’s sports, and that’s clear through their commitment to me, this event, Billie Jean King, and Parity Week. I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika.”

Clark previously competed at the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic pro-am last year while she was at Iowa alongside 2007 Masters winner Zach Johnson. She described the experience as "so special."

The 22-year-old led the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016 this season before being eliminated by the Connecticut Sun in late-September. The Des Moines, Iowa native finished the regular season averaging 19.2 points, a league-high 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds a night.