Canada earns spot in U16 Americas women's basketball semifinals

MÉRIDA, Mexico — Cearah Parchment scored 16 points and teammate Deniya Prawl added 11 as Canada dunked host Mexico 71-44 on Saturday to advance to the women's U16 Americas basketball championship semifinals.

Canada will play Puerto Rico, which defeated Brazil 57-49, in Sunday's semis. On the other side of the draw, the United States will play Argentina in the semis. The U.S. squashed Dominican Republic 106-34 on Saturday, while Argentina edged Colombia 55-54.

Canada jumped out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead against Mexico and led 39-18 at halftime.

Chance Berry chipped in with 10 points for Canada, while Savannah Swords netted eight.

Canada shot 35.1 per cent from the floor on field goals, and 29.2 per cent (7 of 24) from 3-point range.

Mariant Castillo led Mexico with 19 points, while Miranda Henry had 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2023.