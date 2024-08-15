Canada jumps two spots to No. 5 in FIBA men's basketball rankings

MIES, Switzerland — Canada has risen two spots in the FIBA men's basketball rankings, despite failing to medal at the Paris Olympics.

FIBA released the new rankings Thursday, with Canada moving up to No. 5.

The Canadians jumped from No. 15 to No. 6 last September after earning bronze at the FIBA World Cup. It was Canada's first time on the podium at the World Cup.

At the Olympics, Canada swept through Group A, defeating Greece, Australia and Spain, furthering hopes of a medal.

However, Canada fell to eventual silver medallist and host France, now ranked fourth, in the quarterfinals.

It was Canada's first time at the Olympics since 2000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.