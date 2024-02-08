Canadian women top host Hungary in FIBA Olympic qualifier

SOPRON, Hungary — Kayla Alexander led the way with 15 points and 13 rebounds as Canada defeated host Hungary 67-55 Thursday to open a FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Bridget Carleton added a game-high 18 points for the fifth-ranked Canadians. Natalie Achonwa and Shay Colley added 10 points apiece.

Dorka Juhasz led 19th-ranked Hungary with 13 points.

The competition is one of four Olympic qualifying tournaments with 10 of the 12 spots for the 2024 Paris Games on the line. The U.S. and France are the lone teams to have already qualified.

Spain and Japan are the other two countries in the four-team tournament along with Canada and Hungary. The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the Olympics.

Canada next faces the fourth-ranked Spaniards on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.