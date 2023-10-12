Canadians Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort headline NBA exhibition game in Montreal

MONTREAL — Basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his return to Canada tonight as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons in an NBA exhibition game at the Bell Centre.

Gilgeous-Alexander, from Hamilton, is playing in his home country after a brilliant 2022-23 campaign.

The guard averaged 31.4 points a game for the Thunder last season and was named an NBA first-team all-star.

He went on to lead Canada to a bronze medal at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, where he was named a tournament all-star.

The game will also feature Montreal native Lu Dort, an elite defender with the Thunder and Canada's national team.

It's the seventh NBA pre-season game to be played at the Bell Centre since the league started its NBA Canada Series in 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.