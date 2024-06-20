SCOREBOARD

Sky's Reese sets WNBA rookie record

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese made WNBA history Thursday afternoon, becoming the only rookie in league history to to record seven straight double-doubles. 

Reese reached the plateau in a matinee Thursday against the Dallas Wings, achieving the mark with a rebound and put back in the third quarter. Reese finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds in an 8-72 victory.

Reese came into the matchup averaging 12.1 points and and 10.2 rebounds in 13 games on the season.

The 22-year-old was selected No. 7 overall out of LSU in this spring's WNBA Draft after winning a National Championship in 2023. 