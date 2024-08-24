NEW YORK -- — The Connecticut Sun capped off a busy week with a victory over New York and a spot in the playoffs.

Marina Mabrey scored 15 points to help the Sun end New York's eight-game winning streak with a 72-64 victory over the Liberty on Saturday night. That win in addition to a loss by Indiana clinched a spot in the postseason for Connecticut.

“The playoffs is a whole different season and beast,” said DeWanna Bonner, who had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Connecticut. “We'll cross that bridge when we get to it. I don’t think we’re focused on clinching, we’re taking it game by game.”

Mabrey, who was acquired by the Sun (22-8) right before the Olympic break, provided an offensive spark off the bench. The win moved Connecticut 2 1/2 games behind New York for the top spot in the WNBA standings.

“She’s a great player, a great shooter, spaces the floor out really well for them. You can’t help off of her,” New York guard Sabrina Ionescu said. “It provides a different layer for how you come out and defend them, because... of how much gravity she draws.”

It was the Sun's first win over New York (25-5) this season in four tries. Connecticut was playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Sun edged Chicago at home Friday night and have won three straight. The team also beat Los Angeles earlier in the week in front of a soldout crowd in Boston.

Breanna Stewart had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Liberty.

Connecticut took control in the third quarter, extending a two-point halftime lead to seven by the end of the period. The advantage grew to 66-53 on Olivia Nelson-Ododa's shot with 5:45 left. New York scored the next five points, but could get no closer.

Things got chippy in the last 30 seconds when DiJonai Carrington took exception to a foul by Jaylyn Sherrod. Carrington and Sherrod were called for double technical fouls on the play.

Ionescu returned for New York after missing the last two games with a neck issue. She struggled on offense scoring 12 points while going 3 for 13 from the field. The Liberty are still without guard Betnijah Laney, who is getting closer to coming back after having knee surgery right before the Olympic break.

The Liberty jumped to a quick lead, but Connecticut stormed back behind Mabrey to take a 40-35 lead late in the first half. The Sun were aided by rough shooting by the Liberty, who missed 12 of their first 13 3-pointers. They finished just 7 for 32 from behind the arc.

Ionescu connected on a deep 3-pointer right before the half to make it 40-38 at the break.

“They controlled the whole game. We didn’t come out with the urgency we needed against a good team,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. “There was no activity at the point of the screen, and that’s on us. Connecticut is a really good team, and it showed everywhere across the stat sheet.”

