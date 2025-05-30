Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers will miss at least two games after being placed in the concussion protocol, the team said Friday.

The Wings said Bueckers was placed in the protocol after Thursday's loss to the Chicago Sky. Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA draft, will be reevaluated after Tuesday's contest against the Seattle Storm.

The Wings are 1-5, registering their first win Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Dallas hosts the Sky on Saturday before traveling to Seattle for Tuesday's tilt. The Wings then return home to face the Sparks next Friday.

Bueckers is averaging 14.7 points (second-best on the team), 6.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals through six games. The 6-foot guard's 33.9 minutes per contest are a team high.

Bueckers led UConn to a national championship in her final season just 54 days ago. She missed a season and a half with the Huskies due to knee injuries but this will be her first absence due to a head injury.