Paige Bueckers is officially headed to the Dallas Wings after they selected her with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft Monday night in New York City.

Bueckers, the overwhelming favourite to go first overall for some time, will join a Wings team in desperate need of a turnaround after a 9-31 record last season.

Bueckers enters the league with high expectations fresh off leading the UConn Huskies to a national championship, defeating Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 on April 6.

She averaged 19.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 53.4 per cent from the field and 41.9 per cent from beyond the arc in 38 games during her final season with the Huskies.

A native of Hopkins, Minn., Bueckers spent five seasons total at UConn but missed the entire 2022-23 campaign after incurring a torn ACL. She returned the following season and averaged 21.9 points in 39 games.

The 2025 WNBA season is set to begin in mid-May with pre-season action tipping off earlier in the month.