ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale had 25 points and eight assists, Satou Sabally added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists and the Dallas Wings beat Minnesota 94-76 on Friday night to snap the Lynx’s seven-game winning streak.

Natasha Howard scored 17 points for Dallas (9-22), which has won three straight games. Teaira McCowan had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double, and Sevgi Uzun also scored 11. Kalani Brown, who only had four combined points over the last three games, added 10 points.

Sabally, who was coming off a 28-point performance in Tuesday’s win over Las Vegas, went 7 of 14 to help the Wings shoot 48.2% from the field.

McCowan put Dallas ahead by 17 points, 77-60, early in the fourth quarter before Minnesota scored five straight to force a timeout. But the Wings were able to maintain a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Ogunbowale drained a long jumper with 2:33 remaining to reach 20-plus points for the 22nd time this season. Sabally added a layup in transition while being fouled, and she made the free throw for a 90-71 lead.

Napheesa Collier led Minnesota (23-9) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kayla McBride added 14 points, Bridget Carleton had 12 and Cecilia Zandalasini pitched in 11.

Collier scored 13 points in the first half and McBride made a driving layup with seven seconds left to give Minnesota a 40-39 lead at the break. Howard, Sabally and Ogunbowale combined to score 30 of Dallas’ 39 points.

Dallas shot 60% from the field in the third quarter, outscoring the Lynx 29-19 to surge ahead to a 68-59 lead.