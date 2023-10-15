LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points, Damian Lillard had 14 in his Milwaukee debut, and the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-97 on Sunday night.

Lillard, part of a three-team blockbuster trade that sent him from Portland to Milwaukee, finished 3-for-10 shooting including 2 for 7 from 3-point range. Lillard's night ended with 4:41 left in the third quarter. He played 22 minutes. Antetokounmpo, who shot 7 for 10, played 15 minutes.

Anthony Davis scored 16 points for Los Angeles in 19 minutes. Davis also had seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. LeBron James did not play.

HORNETS 117, THUNDER 115

P.J. Washington scored 31 points shooting 13 for 18 and Terry Rozier scored 19 and host Charlotte beat Oklahoma City.

LaMelo Ball scored 16 points as the Hornets shot 52.3%.

Jaylin Williams scored 18 points and Aaron Wiggins had 16 for Oklahoma City, which did not play its starters.

RAPTORS 134, TAIPANS 93

Scottie Barnes scored 14 points, and Chris Boucher and Pascal Siakam each had 12 as Toronto beat Australian-based Cairns Taipans.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Raptors with 15 points.

Patrick Miller scored 22 points for the Taipans.

HEAT 132, GRIZZLIES 124

Tyler Herro scored 30 points and Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Miami beat visiting Memphis.

Herro finished 11-for-19 shooting including 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Adebayo was 12 for 20 and blocked four shots. Jimmy Butler didn't play for the Heat.

Desmond Bane scored 26 points and Ziaire Williams had 19 on 7-for-10 shooting for the Grizzlies.

