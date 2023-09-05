Free agent guard Danny Green and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Green spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with the Sixers, averaging a combined 7.8 points per game in 131 appearances.

The 36-year-old split last season between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers but only appeared in 11 games during the regular season due to injury.

Green spent the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Raptors after arriving in a deal with the San Antonio Spurs alongside Kawhi Leonard. Green started 80 of 82 games that season and helped the Raptors to their first championship in franchise history, averaging 7.3 points per game as the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The North Babylon, N.Y., native spent eight of his 14 NBA seasons with the Spurs and averages 8.7 points in 830 career regular season games.