CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan missed Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic for personal reasons.

Coach Billy Donovan said he wasn't sure if the six-time All-Star would miss more than one game. The 34-year-old DeRozan is averaging 21.2 points and 4.5 assists in his third season with the Bulls and 15th in the NBA.

Guard Alex Caruso was available after missing the previous two games because of a strained left toe.

The Bulls were 12th in the Eastern Conference at 4-7 entering Wednesday's game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA