Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is planning on representing Canada at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Murray shared the news at a post game press conference after the Nuggets were eliminated from by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round.

The Kitchener, Ont., native withdrew from the FIBA World Cup last summer after a long playoff run culminated in the Nuggets winning the Larry O'Brien trophy. Team Canada would go on to win the bronze medal after defeating the United States 127-118 in overtime.

Murray now joins a backcourt featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a dangerous combination that Canadians will hope can lead their team to a medal at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

In 59 regular season games played, Murray averaged 21.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the Nuggets. In the playoffs, the guard averaged 19.3 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds through 11 contests this spring.