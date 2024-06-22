WASHINGTON -- — Emily Engstler scored 10 of her career-high 23 points in the first quarter, Stefanie Dolson had her first double-double since 2022 and the Washington Mystics beat Dallas 97-69 Saturday, handing the Wings their 10th consecutive loss.

Engstler made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and grabbed nine rebounds. Dolson finished with 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds and Karlie Samuelson score 17 points for Washington (3-13).

The Mystics, who set a season high for points in a game, have won three of their last four following a 12-game losing skid to open the season.

Natasha Howard led the Wings with 19 points and Jacy Sheldon, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, scored a season-high 16 points. Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-low six points. She was averaging 25.4 points, second in the WNBA.

Washington took a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and added a season-high 31 points in the second to take a 51-34 lead into halftime.

Ariel Atkins finished with seven points for Washington and moved past Elena Delle Donne (2,551) and Crystal Langhorne (2,554) into fourth on the franchise's all-time scoring list with 2,556 points.

Awak Kuier is out for the season (rest), Maddy Siegrist (finger) and Satou Sabally (shoulder) are injured and Jaelyn Brown is out because of an illness for short-handed Dallas (3-12).

Dallas and the Mystics play again Sunday in Washington.