Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks due to a left quad strain, the team announced on Monday.

Updates on Clark's status will be given following re-evaluation.

The 23-year-old guard is averaging 19 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists over four games in 2025, Clark's sophomore season in the WNBA. Clark is also shooting 41.7 from the field and 34.3 from three on the young season.

Clark, who was selected first overall in 2024 following a record-setting collegiate career at Iowa, averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists over 40 games last year during her rookie campaign in pro basketball.

Clark led the Fever to the playoffs where they were swept by the Connecticut Sun in two games.

Indiana, who are 2-2 this season, hosts the Dallas Wings on Tuesday and will play five games over the next two weeks.