The Toronto Raptors' first head coach is gone.

Brendan Malone has died at the age of 81, the Denver Nuggets announced on Tuesday.

Malone was the father of Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

"Coach Brendan Malone was a great man who left behind a great legacy in the world of basketball, but he will be remembered even more for the amazing husband, father, son and grandfather that he was and the profound impact he had on his friends, family and colleagues who were lucky enough to know him," the Nuggets said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the entire Malone family and all of Brendan's loved ones who are feeling this loss today."

A longtime assistant with the Detroit Pistons, Malone served as head coach of the Raptors for the 1995-1996 season. The Raptors finished an Eastern Conference-worst 21-61, but picked up a memorable victory over a Chicago Bulls team that won 72 games and went on to capture the NBA championship.

A native of New York City, Malone got his first head coaching job in 1984 at Rhode Island after years as an assistant with the likes of Fordham and Yale. After two seasons with the Rams, he entered the pro ranks as an assistant under Hubie Brown with the New York Knicks. He would spend two seasons with the Knicks under Brown, Bob Hill and Rick Pitino before joining the Pistons under Chuck Daly. Malone's tenure with the Pistons lasted for seven seasons, winning NBA titles in 1989 and 1990. His familiarity with Isiah Thomas, the Raptors' first general manager, from his years in Detroit helped land Malone the Toronto job.

Following his dismissal from the Raptors, Malone continued to work in the league, landing assistant jobs with the Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic before returning to the Pistons for his final years in the league from 2014 to 2016. In 2005, Malone briefly served as head coach of the Cavs upon the firing of Paul Silas, coaching the team to an 8-10 mark.