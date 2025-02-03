SYDNEY (AP) — Five-time Olympian Lauren Jackson is taking her basketball experience off the court to become a “special advisor” in Australia's Women's National Basketball League.

A three-time most valuable player with the WNBA's Seattle Storm and seven-time WNBL champion in Australia, the 43-year-old Jackson will take up the part-time position with the league’s new owners. The NBL Group and Wollemi Capital Group Syndicate will officially take over the eight-team league on April 2.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of this next chapter for the WNBL,” Jackson, who retired after last year's Paris Olympics, said in a statement. “This league has been at the heart of my journey in basketball. Now I have the chance to help create an exciting future where our talented players thrive in a professional environment worthy of their skill and passion.”

WNBL chief executive Jennie Sager said having Jackson as an advisor was a “no-brainer.”

“She's a trailblazer . . . and someone who knows what it takes to build success,” Sager said. "Her deep connection to the league, her experience as a player and her vision for its future will be instrumental in helping us raise the bar and deliver a bigger, bolder WNBL.”

Jackson will continue to work with Basketball Australia as the head of women in basketball.

