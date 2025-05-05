Former U.S. head coach Fortner takes over Canada’s senior women’s basketball team

TORONTO - Nell Fortner has been named head coach of Canada’s senior women’s national team, Canada Basketball announced Monday.

The longtime NCAA, WNBA and international coach takes over from Víctor Lapeña as the program looks to rebound from a winless showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fortner guided the United States to gold at the 1998 FIBA World Championship and the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, compiling a 101-14 international record.

The 66-year-old from Jackson, Miss., most recently spent six seasons at Georgia Tech, leading the Yellow Jackets to three NCAA tournament appearances before announcing her retirement earlier this year.

Her hiring comes as 25 players commit to the national team through the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Canada finished fourth at the 2022 tournament and is turning to a younger core following the retirement of several veterans.

The team will compete at this summer’s FIBA AmeriCup and hold a training camp in Victoria this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.