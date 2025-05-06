The Golden State Warriors announced that Steph Curry is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a left hamstring strain.

In the first half of Game 1, Curry grabbed at his left hamstring. He began to show discomfort after hitting a three-point shot early in the second quarter. He stayed on the floor, but after putting up a shot, he told head coach Steve Kerr that he needed to come out.

Curry left the game with just over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, went down the tunnel and did not return.

Prior to leaving the game, Curry had 13 points with one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes.

In this year's playoffs, Curry is averaging 24 points with 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists through seven games.