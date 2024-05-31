Gray, Howard help Dream take lead late then hold off Aces

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray had 24 points, Rhyne Howard scored 16 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 78-74 on Friday night.

After A’ja Wilson made a step-back basket from 16 feet away to give the Aces a 60-56 lead with 7:57 left to play, Atlanta (4-2) went on a 9-2 run to take the lead for good. Gray made a pair of 3-pointers wrapped around a three-point play by Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and the Dream led 65-62 with 5:41 left.

Gray made a pair of foul shots to extend the lead to 69-64 before Clark buried a 3-pointer to get Las Vegas within two.

Wilson made two foul shots with 1:56 remaining to again reduce Las Vegas' deficit to two. The Dream missed a shot and then fouled Jackie Young with 1:25 left to play. Young made 1 of 2 to get the Aces within 71-70 but Atlanta held them off at the foul line in the final minute.

Wilson scored 28 points, Kelsey Plum 19 and Young 15 for the two-time defending-champion Aces (4-2).