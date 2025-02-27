Gregg Popovich will not be returning to the San Antonio Spurs this season.

The three-time NBA Coach of the Year addressed his team for the first time since incurring a mild stroke last November and informed them of the news.

Later on Thursday, he released a statement through the team.

Assistant Mitch Johnson has worked as interim head coach in his place.

"I've decided not to return to the sidelines," Popovich said. "Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding. I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future,"

A five-time NBA Champion, the 76-year-old Popovich was in his 29th season with the team and is the league's oldest head coach. He is the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,412.

Popovich's 2,262 games coached are third-most in NBA history with only Lenny Wilkens (2,487) and Don Nelson (2,398) having coached more.

The native of East Chicago, IN also led the United States to an Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.