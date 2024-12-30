ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. will undergo surgery for a broken bone in his right hand.

Nance was injured Saturday in a victory over the Miami Heat.

The team announced that imaging confirmed a fractured fourth metacarpal bone in his right hand. Surgery has been scheduled for Thursday.

A timeline for Nance's return won't be known until after the procedure.

The 31-year-old Nance has been a valuable performer off the Atlanta bench after being acquired last summer in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. He is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

