The 2023-24 NBA season kicks off on Tuesday, October 24 and TSN has you covered with a Toronto Raptors season preview as well as an opening night doubleheader featuring the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the early slot and Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors late.

TSN's Raptors panel sets the scene on Monday, with a look ahead at the storylines and expectations for Toronto's team.

The action unfolds on Tuesday, where the Nuggets will raise their championship banner at home before Nikola Jokic and the defending champions battle LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener.

That game can be watched on Tuesday, October 24, with coverage starting at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

Doubleheader excitement continues with another Western Conference showdown - this between the revamped Phoenix Suns, who acquired Bradley Beal in the off-season to play alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and the stalwart Warriors.

The Suns and Warriors battle it out with coverage starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Raptors season preview on TSN

The Raptors enter the season with new faces around the roster: the departure of former All-Star Fred VanVleet after seven seasons in Toronto presents a challenge for the coaching staff, which is now led by first-time head coach Darko Rajakovic after Nick Nurse was fired at the conclusion of last season.

Free agent acquisition Dennis Schroder and top draft pick Gradey Dick are two new guards added to the fold with the hope of replacing VanVleet's production in the starting lineup.

Plus, Scottie Barnes, who was selected fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and won Rookie of the Year honours that season, enters his third year with the team.

The full TSN Raptors panel will break down these storylines and more as they look ahead to the season for Toronto's team.

The TSN Raptors season preview airs on Monday at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

NBA season opener: Lakers vs. Nuggets

A marquee matchup opens the season of NBA action on TSN, with a Western Conference Finals rematch on deck between the Nuggets and Lakers.

Denver swept the Lakers a year ago, and it was Canadian guard Jamal Murray who starred for Denver. He led all players in scoring with 37 points in both Game 2 and Game 3, and his 32.5 points per game in the series was the highest among all players.

Of course, two-time League MVP Jokic, who was named Finals MVP last year, will cause the most problems for James and the Lakers. Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game in 69 contests a year ago.

The Lakers enter this season after a relatively quiet off-season - they will look to four-time League MVP James to carry the load alongside Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

James enters his 21st season in the NBA and sixth with the Lakers having played just 55 games last year - the second lowest total in his career in a single season.

This game can be watched on Tuesday, October 24, with coverage starting at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

Season opening doubleheader continues with Suns vs. Warriors on TSN

The Suns made a big splash last season, when they traded five first-round draft picks, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder to obtain 13-time All Star and former MVP Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant dealt with injuries almost immediately after joining the Suns, and played in just 19 games in the regular season and playoffs for Phoenix.

Phoenix doubled down over the summer, trading away four first-round picks and six second-round picks, as well as veteran guard Chris Paul, to acquire three-time All-Star Beal from the Washington Wizards.

After they were eliminated by the Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs a year ago, the Suns look to turn the three-headed monster of Booker, Durant and Beal into a Finals run this year.

That path begins against Curry and the Warriors, who were eliminated in six games by the Lakers in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs last year.

Golden State has won the NBA Finals four times in the last nine seasons under head coach Steve Kerr, and start their path for a fifth against the daunting Suns.

The Suns and Warriors battle it out on Tuesday with coverage starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.