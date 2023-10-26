Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was informed by the team at the airport that he wasn't permitted to accompany the team on its two-game road trip, TNT Sports' Chris Haynes reports.

Harden, 34, intended to fly with the team for games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. After speaking to general manager Elton Brand and head coach Nick Nurse about the team's decision for Harden to stay and follow a team-prescribed workout plan, a "frustrated" Harden departed the airport without incident.

Haynes notes that getting Harden up to physical speed is the Sixers' stated priority, while those in the player's camp believe that the team does not want Harden to become a distraction in the early season. According to NBA rules, should Harden accompany the team, he must sit on the team bench during any games as players are required to be visibly present.

A native of Los Angeles, Harden is set to embark on his 15th NBA season and third with the Sixers. He has made it known repeatedly over the offseason that he seeks a move away from the Sixers, with the Los Angeles Clippers being his preferred destination, but no deal has yet to materialize even with Harden publicly disparaging team president Daryl Morey as "a liar" in August and calling his relationship with Morey irreparable earlier this month.