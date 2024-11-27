WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden scored a season-high 43 points in 32 minutes to help the Los Angeles Clippers romp to a 121-96 victory over Washington on Wednesday night, handing the struggling Wizards their 13th consecutive defeat.

Harden hit seven 3-pointers, had 23 points in the first quarter and eclipsed his previous season high of 29 by halftime. The 10-time All-Star posted his highest point total since scoring 44 at Detroit on March 26, 2021, despite exiting the game at the end of the third.

Ivica Zubac added 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Clippers, who have won six of seven.

It was Los Angeles' second-largest margin of victory this season, after opening a four-game trip with a 26-point win at Philadelphia two games ago.

Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas each scored 17 points for Washington, which lost leading scorer Kyle Kuzma to a left rib injury after he played just eight minutes.

Takeaways

Clippers: Despite a long injury list that's included six-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard (knee) all season, Los Angeles hits the 20-game mark with a 12-8 record.

Wizards: Washington is three losses from matching last season's longest skid of 16 straight defeats on the way to a franchise-worst 15-67 record.

Key moment

The Clippers were in control throughout, but erased any doubt about the outcome when Harden hit 3s on consecutive possessions to stretch the lead to 81-59 with 3:47 left in the third.

Key stat

Harden's 23-point first quarter marked the ninth time he scored at least 23 in one period, according to StatMuse, and his first since July 31, 2020.

Up next

The Clippers visit Minnesota on Friday, while the Wizards play Saturday at Milwaukee.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba