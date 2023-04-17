Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets for Game 2 of their opening-round series after the 76ers cruised to a 121-101 victory in the series opener.

You can watch Game 2 of the series LIVE on TSN4, and stream on TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT on Monday.

Brooklyn struggled against Philadelphia in their four regular season matchups, as the 76ers won all four games by an average score of 121.8-110.5, including a 134-105 drubbing in the regular season finale.

The Nets made a concerted effort to slow down the NBA scoring champ Embiid - who contributed 26 points and five rebounds - but Harden, who was the NBA assists leader for the regular season, picked up the slack.

Philadelphia hit 21 three-pointers in the game, including seven by Harden.

“I couldn't make a layup,” the 33-year-old Harden said with a laugh. “But that's the least of my worries. My legs, my body feels just powerful, feels strong.”

Harden’s ineffectiveness around the rim in the first half -- he was 1 of 8 on 2s -- was offset by his 5-of-7 shooting on 3s. He buried two 3s late against his former team in the second quarter that stretched the lead to double digits.

Mikal Bridges scored 30 for Brooklyn in the opener, but was the lone bright spot. Only four players - Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie (14), Cameron Johnson (18) and Seth Curry (10) scored in double digits for the visitors.