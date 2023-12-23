TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Lauri Markkanen also had 30 and the Utah Jazz overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 126-119 on Saturday night.

Collin Sexton scored 16 points, John Collins and Walker Kessler each had 10 and Kris Dunn added a season-high 13 assists as the Jazz posted their second straight road win. Utah is 4-13 away from home.

“We’ve been struggling on the road a little bit this year,” Clarkson said. “It just feels good to get a win, keep it going.”

Markkanen returned after missing Thursday’s win at Detroit because of a sore left hamstring, while Clarkson was available again after missing six games because of a sore right hamstring.

“It didn’t feel like he’d been gone for a while,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said of Clarkson. “The way that he was playing, I thought he really meshed well with his teammates.”

Clarkson shot 11 for 22, making 5 of 10 attempts in the fourth.

“He showed the level of player that he is, missing time with an injury and coming back, first game, and playing like that,” Markkanen said. “It’s awesome to see. I know he’s been waiting for this for a while. Happy for him, and we definitely needed him tonight.”

Dunn had eight points and eight rebounds, and Markkanen added nine rebounds for the Jazz. Utah has won three straight games against Toronto.

The Raptors led 34-31 after one quarter and were up 71-55 at the break. The Jazz outscored Toronto 71-48 in the second half, including 41-21 in the fourth.

“The way we started the third quarter just gave them life,” Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said.

Scottie Barnes matched his career high with 32 points, including 17 in the first, and added 14 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby each scored 19 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 16 and Dennis Schroder 11.

Utah trailed 98-85 through three quarters and used a 19-6 run to begin the fourth period, capped by a layup by Clarkson, to tie the score at 104 with 6:44 left to play.

Toronto called timeout before Markkanen and Schroder traded baskets. After that, Markkanen scored five points and Clarkson connected from deep as the Jazz scored 10 straight points to take a 116-106 lead with 4:02 remaining.

“That just showed our heart as a team,” Markkanen said of Utah’s second-half turnaround. “It was good to really grind one out.”

Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker missed his second straight game because of a sore left foot, while guard Keyonte George (left foot) missed his sixth straight.

