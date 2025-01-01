WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 30 points to continue his strongest stretch in a Washington uniform as the Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 125-107 on Wednesday night.

Poole — who joined Washington from Golden State prior to the 2023-24 season — made six 3-pointers and topped 25 points for a fifth straight game, the first such stretch of his career.

Rookie Alex Sarr added 11 points and 10 rebounds as one of seven players in double figures to help the last-place Wizards to their largest win of the season.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points for the Bulls after he sat out Monday's win in Charlotte with toe soreness. Coby White added 17 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago, which committed 20 turnovers and trailed throughout the final three quarters.

Takeaways

Bulls: They missed a crucial opportunity to pull within two games of .500 for just the second time since losing to Cleveland on Nov. 15. But after falling to 15-19, Chicago plays seven of its next eight at home.

Wizards: They're still last in the Eastern Conference at 6-25 but have been playing far more competitive basketball. That's particularly true at home, where Washington is 4-6 since the start of December.

Key moment

Washington effectively sealed the outcome with a 7-0 run early in the fourth to build a 20-point lead, their biggest of the night. Rookie Kyshawn George hit his lone 3-pointer of the night to open the spurt, then completed it with a steal and dunk that made it 104-84.

Key stat

The Bulls finished 29.8% (14 of 47) from 3-point range, well below their 37.2% average entering Wednesday.

Up Next

Wizards visit New Orleans on Friday and Bulls host New York on Saturday.

