TORONTO – The NBA is back!

No professional sports league delivers on drama and intrigue quite like it, and with the new season set to tip off on Tuesday night, basketball junkies will soon be able to get their fill.

As per usual, there’s no shortage of compelling storylines.

Milwaukee has paired Damian Lillard with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to form one of the association’s most potent duos, while Bradley Beal joins Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix, giving the Suns a dangerous new big three. The Warriors have added Chris Paul to their aging championship core in the hopes of chasing another title, as the Grizzlies aim to tread water until Ja Morant returns from his 25-game suspension.

San Antonio is ready to unleash French phenom Victor Wembanyama on the league. Meanwhile, the situation in Philadelphia is looking tenuous, with James Harden trying to force his way out and reigning MVP Joel Embiid growing increasingly impatient. LeBron James is still defying time heading into season No. 21 and the Nuggets are still the defending champs, and there’s no reason to think that Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray & Co. can’t go back-to-back.

But there’s been very little talk of the Toronto Raptors entering the 2023-24 campaign, and it’s not hard to see why.

This isn’t a case of Canada’s only franchise being overlooked or disrespected by the American national media – a common thread amongst those overachieving DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry-led Raptors teams, or the post-championship club that wound up smashing expectations despite the loss of Kawhi Leonard.

These Raptors are coming off a thoroughly uninspiring season that saw them finish with a .500 record, get knocked out of the play-in tournament and miss the playoffs for the second time in three years. They fired their head coach and replaced him with a relatively unknown commodity in Darko Rajakovic. They lost their starting point guard in free agency, struck out in their pursuit of Lillard and opted against selling off their veteran pieces, once again. As good as Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby are, and as good as Scottie Barnes can become, they don’t have that undeniable superstar player that can really move the needle in the NBA.

As such, you can find them situated towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference in most pre-season power rankings. Their projected win total is set at 36.5, 10th-highest of the East’s 15 clubs. They’ll be 1.5-point underdogs when they open the season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and that’s a role they’ll have to get used to and embrace.

But perhaps the pendulum has swung too far in that direction. The Raptors are being slept on to the point where it shouldn’t take much to exceed those very modest expectations.

Betting on them to reach or surpass 37 wins? That almost feels like free money. For one, Toronto has hit the over on wins in nine of its last 11 seasons, with the ill-fated Tampa campaign and 2022-23 as the lone exceptions. But consider that, despite everything that went wrong last season, they still managed to win 41 games.

That’s probably the most realistic outcome for this season’s team, as well – hovering around the .500 mark and competing for one of the final playoff spots in the East – although their best-case scenario seems far more likely than their worst-case scenario.

The 36.5 projected win total factors in the unlikely possibility that the front office opts to unload some or all of its veteran players at the trade deadline and bottom out, aka the tank scenario. It’s not impossible, say, if injuries hit or the team gets off to a slow start – they’ve got a tough schedule out of the gate, including six games in nine days to open the season. Maybe they get the sense that one of their impending unrestricted free agents is leaning towards going elsewhere or determine that re-signing them at the expected cost isn’t feasible and decide, after losing Fred VanVleet, it’s better to get something in return than letting those guys walk for nothing.

But a full tear down? Don’t hold your breath. Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been reluctant to rebuild, as he’s expressed on multiple occasions, publicly and privately. For better or for worse, he continues to preach patience and doesn’t feel a sense of urgency to definitively choose a path. He believes in this core group and thinks they’re one piece away from contending, albeit a pretty significant piece. Lillard wasn’t that guy, as it turned out, but it’s worth noting that most of the trade scenarios they’ve seriously explored have involved them acquiring the best player in the deal, and not the other way around. That they sent their 2024 first-round pick to San Antonio in the Jakob Poeltl trade last February also makes the tank scenario extremely unlikely – it’s top-six protected, so things would have to go very poorly for them to justify bottoming out this season.

In regards to the best-case scenario, so much of it is tied to Barnes and his continued development. Given how similar the roster is from last season – with similar strengths (length and defensive versatility, chief among them), weaknesses (shooting) and question marks (half-court offence) – they’re banking on internal growth to improve as a team. Being that their core players are all in or around their prime, the backend of the roster is mostly made up of vets, and their youngest player (19-year-old rookie Gradey Dick) isn’t expected to start the season in the rotation, Barnes is the Raptors’ biggest swing factor in 2023-24 (and beyond).

His excellent training camp is an encouraging start. As usual, take preseason success or failure with a grain of salt – “It don’t mean nothing, at all,” as Dennis Schroder said last week. But maybe it does tell us something.

A year ago, Barnes came to camp banged up and not exactly in pristine physical shape. He would go on to have an underwhelming preseason, which ultimately led to a solid but unspectacular sophomore season; disappointing relative to the lofty expectations coming off of his impressive Rookie of the Year campaign.

By all accounts, Barnes had a great summer. He got stronger, putting on nine pounds of muscle, and committed to improving his conditioning. Instead of having strong “spurts or moments (late in games),” as he puts it, his hope is to be better prepared to dominate from start to finish and over the course of a long season.

It’s not hard to envision the 22-year-old making a leap in his third season, and if he can take a step forward, so can the Raptors – and the bigger the step, the better.

From there, the hope is that some new energy and better vibes can help lead to more games in the win column by the end of the season. Again, the standard pre-season caveats apply, but Rajakovic and his coaching staff seem to have brought a renewed energy with them, and the players appear to buying into their new system on both ends of the floor.

After catching opponents off guard with their length and gimmicky defensive schemes a couple years ago, en route to a pleasantly surprising 48-win 2021-22, teams were better prepared to take them out of their comfort zone last season. With his “0.5 offence”, predicated on ball movement and quick decision-making, Rajakovic is hoping they’ll be a little less predictable. If nothing else, it should make for a more aesthetically pleasing style of play.

“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this season, just with the way we play,” Precious Achiuwa said on the eve of Wednesday’s season opener.

“It looks like the outside world has their expectations,” said Rajakovic. “But that's the beauty of the business we’re living in. We should not allow the outside world to dictate how we go about the business, how we prepare and how we get ready for the season. So, we’re definitely not preparing to underperform. We definitely are putting a lot of work in and doing everything in our power to prepare our team to be the best.”

And if people – or, better yet, teams – are sleeping on them? Perfect. Maybe there’s some value in catching folks off guard. There’s certainly some satisfaction to be taken from proving them wrong, and that’s what they’re setting out to do.

“I love when people don't believe in you,” Schroder said. “Been through that my whole life. We ain't got nothing to lose.”