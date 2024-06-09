ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Kahleah Copper scored eight of her 29 points in the second overtime, Brittney Griner finished with 24 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 97-90 on Sunday.

Phoenix (6-6) has won back-to-back games and three of its last four following a four-game losing streak.

Griner, who made her season debut Friday in an 81-80 win over the Minnesota Lyn after the nine-time WNBA All-Star broke a toe in the preseason, made 11 of 16 from the field, grabbed nine rebounds with five assists and two blocks. Diana Taurasi added 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-7) with 25 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Teaira McCowan scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and Monique Billings added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Sevgi Uzun hit a 3-pointer that trimmed the Wings' deficit to 89-88 with 2:34 to play but Natasha Cloud answered with two free throws and Taurasi hit a pull-up jumper before McCowan was called for a technical — and fouled out — when she pushed Taurasi with just under a minute to play. Copper made the technical free throw and then hit a 3-pointer to make it 97-88 with 52 seconds left.

Griner scored in the post to give Phoenix a two-point lead with 21.1 seconds left in overtime and Ogunbowale missed a quick 3-point shot on the other end but McCowan grabbed the offensive rebound and her putback tied it at 85-all with 11 seconds left to force a second OT.

Griner was fouled as she scored inside to make it 78-78 with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter but missed the and-1 free throw and neither team scored again in regulation.

